Skip to main content

Sports

Schauffele, Spieth among captain's picks for U.S. Ryder Cup team

1 minute read
1/3

Sep 2, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau were among the six captain's picks named to the U.S. Ryder Cup team by Steve Stricker on Wednesday.

Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler rounded out the 12-man team and, along with Schauffele, will make their Ryder Cup debut when the United States face holders Europe in the Sept. 24-26 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay already earned their spots on the team via automatic qualifying.

Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington will announce the final three players to his squad on Sunday.

The Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe are defending champions after a seven-point rout at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 10:24 AM UTC

Berrettini plotting path to ending Djokovic U.S. Open dream, says coach

Matteo Berrettini's coach has warned Novak Djokovic that he has something up his sleeve to help the Italian make it third time lucky against the world number one in Wednesday's U.S. Open quarter-final.

Sports
MLB roundup: Jays win as Yanks' Gerrit Cole (hamstring) exits
Sports
Sabalenka makes quick work of Krejcikova en route to US Open semis
Sports
Spaniard Rahm named PGA of America's player of the year
Sports
Medvedev reaches third straight U.S. Open semi-final