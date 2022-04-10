Scheffler wins Masters for maiden major victory

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 10, 2022 Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. reacts after he misses a putt in the 18th green before winning The Masters REUTERS/Mike Blake

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 10 (Reuters) - Scottie Scheffler won the Masters at Augusta National by three shots over Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy on Sunday to claim his first major title.

Scheffler, who began the day with a three-stroke lead over Australian Cameron Smith, closed with a double-bogey to card a one-under-par 71 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major.

Reporting by Steve Keating; Writing by Frank Pingue in Toronto

