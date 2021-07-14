Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Schick's long-range strike against Scotland voted goal of Euro 2020

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v Czech Republic - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 27, 2021 Czech Republic's Patrik Schick celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Darko Bandic

July 14 (Reuters) - Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick's stunning long-range effort against Scotland in the Euro 2020 group stage has been voted the goal of the tournament, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

Having spotted goalkeeper David Marshall stranded far off his line, Schick fired a curling, looping effort from just inside the Scotland half to find the back of the net.

At 49.7 yards (45.45 m), the Bayer Leverkusen striker's effort was officially the furthest recorded distance from which a goal was scored at the Euros.

UEFA said Schick's goal received nearly 800,000 votes, with Frenchman Paul Pogba's strike into the top corner against Switzerland coming in second, while Croatia's Luka Modric was third with his outside-of-the-boot effort against Scotland.

Schick finished the tournament as joint top scorer with five goals alongside Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:59 PM UTCMessi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona - reports

Lionel Messi is set to extend his stay at Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal, with the Argentine talisman set to take a wage cut, La Vanguardia newspaper and ESPN reported on Wednesday.

SportsPogacar in control to win stage 17 and extend overall lead
SportsSchick's long-range strike against Scotland voted goal of Euro 2020
SportsF1 Sprint debuts as Silverstone welcomes back the fans
SportsSancho says "nothing new" in racist abuse in apology to England fans