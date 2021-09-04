Scotland beat Moldova 1-0 on a night of squandered chances

GLASGOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Lyndon Dykes scored early but Scotland squandered their chances in a 1-0 win against lowly Moldova in a World Cup Group F qualifier at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Dykes made the breakthrough with a tap-in at the back post in the 14th minute after Nathan Patterson's initial shot was saved.

An unmarked Kieran Tierney then missed a sitter from a corner in the 26th, Andy Robertson fired over the bar three minutes later and Ryan Christie blasted high with three minutes remaining.

The win against the group's bottom side, and one ranked 175th in the world, at least turned the tide after a 2-0 away defeat to leaders Denmark in midweek.

The three points left Scotland third after Israel beat Austria, their next opponents, 5-2.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London Editing by Matthew Lewis

