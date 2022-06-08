Scotland ease past Armenia in Nations League opener

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group E - Scotland v Armenia - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 8, 2022 Scotland's John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, Jack Hendry and Jacob Brown applaud fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

GLASGOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Scotland began their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win over Armenia on Wednesday as Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna scored their first international goals.

Scotland dominated the game and took the lead through Ralston when he made a run to the far post where the wing back -- making his full debut -- connected with Stuart Armstrong's cross to head the ball across goal and into the net.

Defender Scott McKenna struck five minutes before halftime with a towering header from John McGinn's corner and he also had an effort from point-blank range ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up.

Scotland moved on to three points in Group 1 of League B -- the same as Armenia and Ukraine, who beat Ireland in Dublin.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

