Scotland keen to make amends against England after poor start -McTominay

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - England Training - St. George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - June 17, 2021 England's Jack Grealish and Harry Kane with teammates during training REUTERS/Carl Recine

June 18 (Reuters) - Scotland are still "hurting" from defeat by the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 campaign opener, but are keen to make amends against England in Friday's game at Wembley, midfielder Scott McTominay said.

After losing 2-0 to the Czechs on Monday, Scotland know defeat against England could crush hopes of making the last 16.

McTominay said Scotland, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, cannot afford to lose to England, who are in high spirits after a 1-0 win over Croatia.

"We're still hurting from Monday. And obviously, for us, it's a real chance now to go and get some points on the board," McTominay told reporters on Thursday.

"You go in to win the game but most definitely don't lose, that's first and foremost. We have to get a result, it's as simple as that.

"I'm sure you'll see a big reaction, players hungry to win the game and obviously do it for everyone in Scotland."

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

