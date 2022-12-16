Scotland women's team launch legal action over pay-reports















Dec 16 (Reuters) - Scotland's women's national soccer team is beginning legal action against their sport's governing body, the Scottish FA, over equal pay and conditions, British media reports said on Friday.

Captain Rachel Corsie, reportedly the lead claimant in the employment tribunal case, told BBC Scotland that there were a "significant number of examples" where players felt they were not provided with proper resources.

"We want there to be change moving forward," she said.

The Scottish Football Association said in statement that it "shares the fundamental view of our women’s national team that equality should be at the heart of the development of the game at all levels."

"We remain committed to accelerating the growth of girls’ and women’s football," it added in a statement.

The news comes months after the United States women's national soccer team and their governing body U.S. Soccer agreed to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay in what players described as a landmark moment for the sport.

