Scott hoping Williams reunion can bring back the magic

MELBOURNE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Former world number one Adam Scott hopes his reunion with caddie Steve Williams can help him return to his best golf during his return to Australia over the next few weeks.

New Zealander Williams, who carried Tiger Woods' bag in 13 out of his 15 major title wins and Scott's during his Masters win in 2013, has come out of retirement to work again with the Australian, five years after the pair parted ways in 2017.

They will get down to business from Thursday when the Australian PGA Championship starts at Royal Queensland.

"We’re kind of seeing if we’ve got some magic in us these couple of weeks," Scott told reporters on Tuesday.

"I’m sure it will be good anyway, but I think it’s a good time."

Williams will also carry Scott's bag at the Australian Open in Melbourne next week and then become part of a job-share arrangement with Scott's regular caddie Greg Hearmon.

With his last win at the 2020 Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, Scott will be keen to break the drought in Brisbane this week.

"I’ve thought long and hard about that opportunity and obviously Steve and I have had great success," said Scott, who will tee off with compatriot and British Open winner Cameron Smith on Thursday.

"So I think there’s good vibes happening all around and that’s what I want for next year out there, too - good vibes, fresh feeling.

"I’m a little different player than I was when Steve first started caddying for me and I think I’ll be able to manage the job-share quite easily."

Nine years on from becoming Australia's first Masters winner, Scott remains a one-major wonder at the age of 42 but still dreams of winning all four.

Bahamas-based Scott said he would cut down on travel and spend more time in the United States next year to try to build consistency.

"If I’m going to compete seriously, I can’t be flying all around the world playing against guys who don’t," he said.

"So, I’ve shifted my focus as well. I want to fulfil my dreams and goals as a player and time is less and less on my side."

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford











