Free-agent cornerback Pierre Desir agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

His agents, EnterSports Management, announced the agreement on Wednesday but didn't release financial terms.

The 30-year-old played in a combined 12 games last season with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. When the Jets waived him in mid-November, his 47.8 overall grade by Pro Football Focus ranked 71st among 75 qualified cornerbacks on the 2020 season.

He ended last season with 49 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown scored.

Desir has 259 career tackles, 42 passes defensed, eight picks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 73 games (44 starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15), then-San Diego Chargers (2016), Indianapolis Colts (2017-19), Ravens and Jets.

Desir is a two-time nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, given annually to a player who exhibits leadership on the field and in the community.

