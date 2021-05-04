Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is certainly fast by NFL standards, is set to run in the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday in Walnut, Calif.

Metcalf famously chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in a nationally televised game in 2020, and on Monday referenced the track meet in a post to his 278,000 Twitter followers.

The USATF site for the event has Metcalf's name among the runners entered in the 100-meter dash.

Metcalf's agent Adam Schmenk told Yahoo Sports that a joking tweet sent by the USA Track and Field account after the Baker play last season sparked an interest in his client to test himself in hopes of one day competing in the Olympics.

"DK's agent told us that he really wants to try to make the Olympics and asked what steps he needs to take," Schmenk said. "We walked him through what the auto qualifying time was that he would have to run in a sanctioned USATF event and told him that we would help him find a lane if and when he wanted to do this."

Metcalf ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 scouting combine and ran track in high school, competing in the hurdles and long jump. He caught 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns in making the Pro Bowl last season.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.