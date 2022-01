Second Ukrainian biathlon coach tests positive for COVID in Beijing

KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Another Ukrainian biathlon coach, Igor Yashchenko, has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Beijing for the Winter Olympics, the Ukrainian biathlon federation said late on Saturday.

On Friday, the chief men's biathlon coach, Yuraj Sanitra, went into self-isolation after a positive coronavirus test.

The Ukrainian Olympic team, including 45 athletes, travelled to Beijing on Jan. 23.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.