Senegal lead Qatar at halftime in pivotal World Cup group game















DOHA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Boulaye Dia gave Senegal a 1-0 lead over Qatar at the break in their World Cup Group A clash at the Al Thumama Stadium on Friday, a game in which both sides could do with a victory after losing their opening fixtures.

The Qataris were denied a penalty when Senegal's Ismaila Sarr appeared to bundle over playmaker Akram Afif towards the end of the first half, but they were punished when Boualem Khoukhi made a mess of his clearance and Dia pounced to score.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Ken Ferris











