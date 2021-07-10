Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sensational Diaz winner gives Colombia third place in Copa

Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Third-Place Playoff - Colombia v Peru - Estadio Mane Garrincha, Brasilia, Brazil - July 9, 2021 Colombia's Luis Diaz scores their second goal REUTERS/Henry Romero

BRASILIA, July 10 (Reuters) - Luis Diaz scored a second-half double, the second an unstoppable 25-metre strike in injury time, to give Colombia a 3-2 win over Peru on Friday and secure them third place in the Copa America.

Yoshimar Yotun put Peru ahead on the stroke of half time when he took Christian Cueva’s pass and lifted it over the advancing goalkeeper.

However, Colombia captain Juan Cuadrado curled a free kick through the wall to draw Colombia level after 49 minutes and then Diaz got his third goal of the tournament 17 minutes later.

Gianluca Lapadula headed an equaliser for Peru eight minutes from time but Diaz’s sensational last-gasp goal gave Colombia their fifth third-place finish and first since 2016.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Lincoln Feast

