Sensational Swiatek downs Jabeur for first U.S. Open title

Sep 10, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Iga Swiatek (POL) hits a forehand against Ons Jabeur (TUN) during a second set tiebreaker in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6(5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her maiden trophy at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title.

Poland's Swiatek hugged Jabeur after prevailing in the tight second set tiebreak, having sealed the win when the fifth seed's forehand sailed long.

It was Swiatek's 10th straight victory in a final and the first major title on a hard court for the twice French Open champion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rory Carroll in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.