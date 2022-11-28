Serbia strike late to take 2-1 halftime lead against Cameroon

AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struck in stoppage time to give Serbia a 2-1 halftime lead against Cameroon in a pivotal Group G clash at the World Cup on Monday.

Milinkovic-Savic's left-footed effort came three minutes into added time, two minutes after Pavlovic's header had cancelled out Jean-Charles Castelletto's 29th-minute tap-in, punishing some woeful defending by Cameroon.

