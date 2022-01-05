Serbian president Vucic offers support to stranded Djokovic in Melbourne

Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2020 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the country has offered its support to tennis world number one Novak Djokovic, who was left stranded at Melbourne's Tullamarine airport over an issue with his visa ahead of this month's Australian Open Grand Slam.

"I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world's best tennis player is brought to an end immediately," Vucic said in a statement on Wednesday.

Djokovic said on Tuesday that he had received a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements and flew in to Melbourne on Wednesday to play at the first major of the year, which starts on Jan. 17 at Melbourne Park. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.