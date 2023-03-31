Serie A to hire adviser on media business finance options















MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Serie A clubs will hire a financial adviser to study proposals by private equity firms and banks interested in investing in the Italian top flight's media business, chairman Lorenzo Casini said on Friday.

"Clubs will select an adviser to help the league in reviewing the proposals," Casini told reporters after team representatives met to discuss the topic in Milan.

Serie A has drawn interest from international banks including JP Morgan , as well private equity investors at a time when Italian clubs are looking at ways to boost their finances by developing their key media business.

So far Goldman Sachs, Citi, Jefferies, Rothschild & Co., Lazard and Raine have expressed interest in advising the league over a potential deal with external investors, people familiar with the matter said.

All the banks either declined to comment or were not immediately available.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Alvise Armellini, Christian Radnedge and Ken Ferris











