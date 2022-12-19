Serie A will have semi-automatic offside detection from Jan. 27 - FIGC















Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy's football federation (FIGC) has authorised the introduction of SAOT technology, the semi-automatic offside detection system, from Jan. 27, it announced on Monday.

Serie A president Lorenzo Casini had said it would be launched on the first matchday after the World Cup break on Jan. 4 but the new date has been set after testing.

Serie A will be the first league to implement the offside system, the same one used at the World Cup in Qatar, starting from the 20th championship round.

"The Council authorised the introduction of the SAOT technology ... following the conclusion of the offline tests currently underway at the IBC in Lissone," the FICG said in a statement.

The FIGC is using the technology to achieve greater accuracy in decision-making and reduce the time spent on each review.

Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City; Editing by Ken Ferris











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.