Sevilla held to a 1-1 draw by much-improved Barcelona

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Second-placed Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw by Barcelona on Tuesday, a result that helped Real Madrid to open a five-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

Playing under heavy rain, a much-improved Barcelona desperately tried to score a second goal after Ronald Araujo drew them level with a header in the 45th minute but they were thwarted by an equally determined Sevilla, who were reduced to 10 men after Jules Kounde was shown a straight red card in the 64th.

Sevilla went ahead after Papu Gomez latched on to a Ivan Rakitic corner kick and fired home a low strike.

Barca are seventh in standings with 28 points from 18 games, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas in Madrid, editing by Pritha Sarkar

