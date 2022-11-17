Sexton back as Ireland change seven for Australia visit















Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton has been recalled as one of seven changes for the autumn international against Australia in Dublin on Saturday, with uncapped lock Joe McCarthy named among the replacements.

Captain Sexton sat out the 35-17 victory over Fiji last weekend, but head coach Andy Farrell has returned to something close to his first-choice selection for the visit of the Wallabies.

Hugo Keenan is at fullback as Jimmy O’Brien switches to the wing and Mack Hansen moves from left to right in the back three. Robert Baloucoune misses out.

Garry Ringrose is back in the number 13 jersey for the injured Robbie Henshaw and will partner Stuart McCloskey at centre, keeping Bundee Aki on the bench, while Sexton is alongside scrumhalf Jamison Gibson Park.

Prop Andrew Porter and hooker Dan Sheehan come into the front row of the scrum to join Tadhg Furlong, and James Ryan is at lock with Tadhg Beirne.

Josh van der Flier and Peter O’Mahony return to the back row with Caelan Doris switching from the blindside flank to number eight.

Ireland are seeking a clean sweep of wins in the autumn internationals against an Australia side who have lost their last two by just one point in France and Italy.

Ireland, who are ranked number one in the world, have won four of their last five meetings with Australia dating back to 2014.

Ireland team to play Australia

Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-Jimmy O’Brien, 10-Johnny Sexton (captain), 9-Jamison Gibson Park, 8-Caelan Doris, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O’Mahony, 5-James Ryan, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Rob Herring, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Joe McCarthy, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Craig Casey, 22-Jack Crowley, 23-Bundee Aki

