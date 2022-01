SF Giants go to bat for Bonds after latest Hall of Fame snub

Oct 14, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants former player Barry Bonds looks on form the stands during the sixth inning in game five of the 2021 NLDS between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The San Francisco Giants on Tuesday praised the "generational talent" of Barry Bonds after the home run king was not elected to MLB's Hall of Fame in his last year of eligibility on the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) ballot.

Bonds hit a record 762 home runs, won seven NL MVP awards and was a 14-time All-Star during his 22-year career, but allegations of steroid use have kept him from reaching Cooperstown.

"His incredible talent and immediate impact when he signed with the Giants in 1993, sparked not only a baseball renaissance in San Francisco, but also helped pave the way for building Oracle Park (originally named Pacific Bell Park) in 2000," the Giants said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We remain hopeful that he will gain election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame through the next phase of the voting process."

Bonds was listed on 66% of the ballots this year, his best showing since he became eligible in 2013 but still shy of the 75% needed for entry.

In 2011, Bonds admitted using steroids but said his trainer led him to believe he was taking flaxseed oil and arthritis cream.

Other players who have failed to reach the Hall of Fame over the use of performance-enhancing drugs include slugger Sammy Sosa and pitcher Roger Clemens. They also fell short on Tuesday.

Bonds will now look to be inducted through the Hall of Fame's Era Committee, which considers players who are no longer eligible for election by the BBWAA.

The committee is comprised of a group of Hall of Famers, baseball executives and media members.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.