Shanghai Marathon to be held on Nov 27















HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Marathon will be held on Nov 27, said organisers in a post on their website on Thursday.

The organisers of the marathon, which will have 18,000 runners, require all participants to stay in Shanghai from a week before receiving the race pack, according to the notice.

Shanghai postponed its 2021 marathon over COVID-19 concerns, and canceled the event in January 2022, according to the official site of Shanghai Marathon. read more

Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and two asymptomatic coronavirus cases, compared with one symptomatic and no asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Ella Cao; Editing by











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.