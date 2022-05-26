Shanghai reports 290 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 48 symptomatic cases for may 25

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a chef for nucleic acid testing, during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 290 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 25, down from 343 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases up to 48 from 44, the city government said on Thursday.

Zero new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, down from one a day earlier.

Shanghai recorded one COVID-19-related death for May 25, versus zero a day earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.