Shapovalov eases through to U.S. Open second round

Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during a first round match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canadian Denis Shapovalov served up 14 aces to make easy work of Argentine Federico Delbonis and win 6-2 6-2 6-3 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

The seventh seed was up a break after the fifth game in the first set and held on to the momentum, firing off 38 winners to Delbonis's 11 across the entire match and winning 90% of his first-serve points.

Shapovalov never faced a break point and was the clear favourite of the crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium, who chanted "Let's go Shapo" late in the third set from stands that sat empty a year ago when he reached the quarter-finals for the first time at Flushing Meadows.

The win snapped a four-match losing streak for the world number 10, who fell to 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this year before bouncing out of his opening matches in Gstaad, and the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; editing by Clare Fallon

