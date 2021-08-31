Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Shapovalov eases through to U.S. Open second round

1 minute read
1/3

Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during a first round match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canadian Denis Shapovalov served up 14 aces to make easy work of Argentine Federico Delbonis and win 6-2 6-2 6-3 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

The seventh seed was up a break after the fifth game in the first set and held on to the momentum, firing off 38 winners to Delbonis's 11 across the entire match and winning 90% of his first-serve points.

Shapovalov never faced a break point and was the clear favourite of the crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium, who chanted "Let's go Shapo" late in the third set from stands that sat empty a year ago when he reached the quarter-finals for the first time at Flushing Meadows.

The win snapped a four-match losing streak for the world number 10, who fell to 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this year before bouncing out of his opening matches in Gstaad, and the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 7:42 PM UTC

Murray fires battle of bathroom break into orbit

Andy Murray launched a fresh rocket at his U.S. Open conqueror Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday, griping that the Greek player took longer on bathroom breaks than it took billionaire Jeff Bezos to reach outer space.

Sports
Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open
Sports
Brazil's Pele in 'good health' as he visits hospital for routine exams
Sports
Arsenal defender Bellerin joins Betis on loan
Sports
Barty made to work for win over Zvonareva in first round