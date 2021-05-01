Skip to main content

SportsShaquille O'Neal's youngest son commits to Texas Southern

Reuters
1 minute read

Shaqir O'Neal, the youngest son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has committed to play at Texas Southern.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard announced his decision Friday on Instagram.

O'Neal, of Union Grove High School in McDonough, Ga., is rated as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports.

Texas Southern is coached by Johnny Jones, who was an assistant coach on Dale Brown's staff at LSU when Shaquille O'Neal starred for the Tigers.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 8:42 AM UTCNHL roundup: Avs blank Sharks in Philipp Grubauer's return

Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves in his return to action, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Friday night in Denver.

SportsChina's Lin surges into lead at Women's World Championship
SportsUnder close supervision, Tokyo welcomes foreign divers to test event
SportsShaquille O'Neal's youngest son commits to Texas Southern

Shaqir O'Neal, the youngest son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has committed to play at Texas Southern.

SportsPhillies' Harper says he won't rush back after being hit on face, wrist