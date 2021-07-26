Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Shaw, Yadav added to India squad for England series

July 26 (Reuters) - India all-rounder Washington Sundar, pace bowler Avesh Khan and opening batsman Shubman Gill have been ruled out of their five-test series against England due to injuries, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

The BCCI said Sundar had a finger injury while Khan fractured his thumb while fielding in a warm-up match last week.

Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left leg during India's World Test Championship final defeat by New Zealand last month and had returned home.

Selectors called up batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who are part of a second-string Indian squad currently playing a Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka, as replacements.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has linked up with the squad having recovered from COVID-19 while bowling coach Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran completed isolation before the series opener at Nottingham on Aug. 4.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

