Shiffrin leads giant slalom after qualifications















Feb 16 (Reuters) - American favourite Mikaela Shiffrin was quickest in the qualification run of the giant slalom at the Alpine ski world championships in Meribel, France on Thursday.

Shiffrin was 0.12 seconds quicker down the slopes than France's Tessa Worley, with Federica Brignone coming in 0.31 seconds after Shiffrin.

World champion Lara Gut-Behrami from Switzerland came in fourth.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk











