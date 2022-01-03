Shiffrin to make post-COVID return in Zagreb slalom

Dec 5, 2021; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States competes during women's Super G race at the Lake Louise Audi FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Women's Alpine skiing overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin announced she will return to the slopes in Croatia on Tuesday after missing two races in Austria last week due to COVID-19.

"See you tomorrow, Zagreb," the 26-year-old American posted on Twitter on Monday.

The double Olympic gold medallist missed a giant slalom and slalom in Lienz on Dec 28 and 29.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Her name appeared on the official start list for the first leg of Tuesday's slalom with bib number seven.

Shiffrin is a strong contender for gold in February's Beijing Winter Olympics after winning the giant slalom in Pyeongchang in 2018 and slalom at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

She took her 72nd career Alpine skiing World Cup win in Courchevel, France last month and has won four previous slaloms in Zagreb.

The Swiss ski federation meanwhile announced that Camille Rast, Aline Danioth and Melanie Meillard had tested positive for COVID-19 recently and would miss the Zagreb race.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.