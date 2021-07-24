Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Shooting-China's Yang wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics

1 minute read
1/7

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Women's 10m Air Rifle - Final - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan – July 24, 2021. Yang Qian of China before competing REUTERS/Ann Wang

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - China's Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 10-meter rifle competition on Saturday.

The silver went to Russian shooter Anastasiia Galashina and the bronze medal to Switzerland's Nina Christen.

Galashina led the race for the gold in the final until she cracked under pressure and signed off with her lowest score of 8.9 for a total of 251.1.

Yang responded to the pressure by firing 9.8 to snatch the gold with an Olympic record of 251.8.

Norwegian Jeanette Hegg Duestad had set an Olympic qualifying record of 632.9 to reach the final but finished just outside the medals.

Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · July 23, 2021 · 7:31 PM UTCSuperstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity.

SportsSwimming-The Russians are back -- and hunting gold
SportsU.S. women's team files appeal in gender discrimination lawsuit
SportsCleveland team to change name to Guardians from Indians
SportsU.S. lawmakers urge IOC to delay or move China's 2022 Winter Olympics