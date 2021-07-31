Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Shooting-Spain win trap mixed team gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Women's Trap - Medal Ceremony - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Bronze medalist Alessandra Perilli of San Marino reacts REUTERS/Ann Wang

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Spain won the gold medal in the new trap mixed team event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

San Marino claimed the silver, while United States won the bronze.

Spaniards Fatima Galvez and Alberto Fernandez shot 41 of the 50 targets in the gold medal match, one more than Alessandra Perilli and Gian Marco Berti managed for San Marino.

This was San Marino's second Olympic medal, following Perilli's bronze in the women's trap on Thursday.

Americans Madelynn Bernau and Brian Burrows won the bronze in a shoot-off victory over women's trap champion Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova and fellow Slovak Erik Varga after both pairs had shot 42.

A second U.S. team, which included women's trap silver medallist Kayle Browning, failed to reach the medal rounds.

Australian world champions Laetisha Scanlan and James Willett were also eliminated in the qualification round.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Karishma Singh

