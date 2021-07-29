Shooting-Stefecekova eyes gold, Kostelecky seeks Beijing encore

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia remained on course for her maiden Olympic gold in women's trap, while Czech shooter David Kostelecky will be gunning for his second in the men's event after both stormed into the finals on Thursday.

Two-time silver medallist Stefecekova was the only shooter to hit all 125 targets as the 37-year-old dominated women's qualifying rounds at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Alessandra Perilli shot 122 to qualify behind Stefecekova, keeping alive San Marino's hopes of their first ever Olympic medal.

Italian Silvana Stanco, American Kayle Browning and the Australian duo of Laetisha Scanlan and Penny Smith completed the top six who advanced to the final scheduled later on Thursday.

World number one Fatima Galvez of Spain and 2012 London champion Jessica Rossi of Italy could not get through the qualifying round.

Czech Jiri Liptak topped the men's qualification hitting 124 targets followed by a quartet that included compatriot and 2008 Beijing winner Kostelecky.

But Croatia's Josip Glasnovic could not defend his gold medal from Rio and crashed out in the qualification round.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Shri Navaratnam

