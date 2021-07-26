Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Shooting-U.S. shooter English wins women's skeet gold in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. shooter Amber English won the women's skeet gold in the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday.

Italian Diana Bacosi won the silver, while China's Wei Meng claimed the bronze.

English, 31, won the event with an Olympic record of 56 after prevailing in a nail-biting finish over defending champion Bacosi, who scored 55.

"I'm very, very happy with the result, and happy I was able to perform," English said, adding that she was "extremely nervous" at the start.

"I just kept trying to take it back to my training at home, and the weather was super similar at home for me and I just kept trying to take the Olympic greens out of it and just do what I had to do to perform."

Chiara Cainero, who won the 2008 title in Beijing and finished behind compatriot Bacosi in Rio five years ago, could not get through the qualifying round spread over two days.

London Olympic bronze medallist Danka Bartekova of Slovakia could not make the six-shooter final either and finished 13th.

