Short track-Canada's Boutin tumbles before finish line in 1,000m

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canadian short track speed skater Kim Boutin was left heartbroken on Wednesday after crashing out in the last bend of the women's 1,000 metres, two days after winning the bronze medal in the 500m.

Having led for most of the race, the 27-year-old fell just before crossing the finish line at Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium.

Boutin, who won silver in the 1,000m at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games where she also picked up two bronze medals, is still due to compete in the 3,000m relay semi-final later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Julien Prétot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

