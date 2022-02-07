Short track-Chaos as Ren wins 1,000 metres in Chinese double

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ren Ziwei led a Chinese one-two to take the gold medal in the short track speed skating 1,000 metres in a chaotic finish at the Beijing Olympics on Monday.

Ren appeared to grab Hungarian Liu Shaolin as both threw their skates to the line in the tightest of finishes, but Liu, who crossed the line first, was then disqualified for making contact just a moment earlier in the race.

Ren, however, was not penalised in the official review after the event, and his compatriot Li Wenlong was promoted to second place.

Liu Shaolin's brother, Liu Shaoang, took the bronze medal.

It is Ren's second gold medal at this Games after he won for China in the mixed team relay final on Saturday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

