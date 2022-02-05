Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Short track-Fontana becomes short track skater with most Games medals

1 minute read

Medals Ceremony - Short Track Speed Skating Events - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Women's 1000m - Medals Plaza - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 23, 2018 - Bronze medalist Arianna Fontana of Italy on the podium. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Arianna Fontana became the only short track speed skater, female or male, to win nine Olympic medals when she took silver with Italy in the mixed team relay at the Beijing Games on Saturday.

Fontana was tied with American Apolo Ohno and Russian Viktor Ahn on eight medals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters