Short track-Fontana becomes short track skater with most Games medals

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Arianna Fontana became the only short track speed skater, female or male, to win nine Olympic medals when she took silver with Italy in the mixed team relay at the Beijing Games on Saturday.

Fontana was tied with American Apolo Ohno and Russian Viktor Ahn on eight medals.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

