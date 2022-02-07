Short track-Italy's Fontana retains 500 metres title, extends medal record

2022 Beijing Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Women's 500m - Final A - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Arianna Fontana of Italy, Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands, Zhang Yuting of China, Kim Boutin of Canada and Hanne Desmet of Belgium in action. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Arianna Fontana claimed a record-extending 10th Olympic medal in short track speed skating when she retained her title in the 500 metres event at the Beijing Winter Games on Monday.

Fontana, the most decorated short tracker in either the women's or men's events, now has two more medals than American Apolo Ohno and Russian Viktor Ahn.

She overtook second-placed Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands on the final lap before screaming in delight as she crossed the line.

Canadian Kim Boutin, the world record holder, took the bronze medal - matching the bronze she won at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018.

China's Fan Kexin, the world number five in the event, was knocked out in the quarter-finals, as well as South Korea's Choi Min-jeong, a two-time Olympic champion who is more at ease on longer distances.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Hugh Lawson

