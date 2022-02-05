Short track-China win first Beijing gold in mixed team relay

2022 Beijing Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Mixed Team Relay - Final A - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 5, 2022. Wu Dajing of China and Ren Ziwei of China celebrate after winning the race. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China won their first gold medal of their home Winter Olympics when they claimed the short track speed skating mixed team relay title in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

Italy were second and Hungary finished third.

Ren Ziwei, Wu Dajing, Fan Kexin and Qu Chunyu clocked two minutes 37.348 seconds over 2,000 metres in the final to kick off the host country's Games in style at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Wu won China's only gold medal at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang. They won five titles at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and three in Sochi in 2014.

China finished their semi-final in third place behind Hungary and the United States, which would have barred them from entering the final, but the race came under review for possible infringements.

All eyes were on the referee as he reviewed the action.

After five minutes, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) ended up being disqualified for obstruction along with the U.S. who were penalised for blocking.

The final was also a nail biter, with the race coming under review again after the hosts had beaten Italy by 0.016 second.

The only announcement that came after the review, however, was a penalty for fourth-placed Canada, and the few hundred spectators raised the volume at an otherwise quiet stadium.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

