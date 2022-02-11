1 minute read
Short track-Schulting breaks women's 1,000 metres world record
BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands set a short track speed skating 1,000 metres world record in the women's quarter-finals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday.
Schulting won her race in one minute 26.514 seconds to improve on the mark set by South Korean Shim Suk-hee in 2012 by 0.147 seconds.
Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson
