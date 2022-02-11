Short track-Schulting breaks women's 1,000 metres world record

2022 Beijing Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Women's 1000m - Quarterfinals - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 11, 2022. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands reacts after competing. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands set a short track speed skating 1,000 metres world record in the women's quarter-finals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday.

Schulting won her race in one minute 26.514 seconds to improve on the mark set by South Korean Shim Suk-hee in 2012 by 0.147 seconds.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

