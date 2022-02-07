Short track-World record holder Hwang out of 1,000m semi-finals

Speed Skating - ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships - Arena Armeets, Sofia, Bulgaria - March 10, 2019 South Korea's Dae Heon Hwang in action during the men's 1000m semi final REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Feb 7 (Reuters) - World record holder Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea was knocked out of the short track speed skating 1,000 metres event in the semi-final on Monday after being disqualified.

Hwang, the world number two in the event who won two of the four World Cup legs this season, was penalised for an "illegal late pass causing contact".

World number Pascal Dion of Canada was also eliminated, in the quarter-finals.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

