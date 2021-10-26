Skip to main content

Signed Serena rookie card sold for record price at auction

1 minute read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. during her third round match against Danielle Rose Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Oct 26 (Reuters) - An autographed Serena Williams rookie card printed in 2003 has become the most expensive women's sports card after fetching $44,280 at auction last weekend, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions said.

The previous record was $34,440 for a rookie card of former U.S. soccer player Mia Hamm sold in June.

ESPN reported the Williams card was bought by alternative-asset trading platform Alt on behalf of a private client.

"People are accepting women's trading cards as collectables," ESPN quoted Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin as saying.

The 40-year-old Williams, who is still hunting a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, has not competed since limping out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in August.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

