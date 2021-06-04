Sports
Singapore F1 GP cancelled for second year in a row
1 minute read
The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, race organisers said in statement on Friday.
"To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore," said Colin Syn, deputy chairman of Singapore GP Pte Ltd.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.