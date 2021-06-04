Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Singapore Grand Prix cancelled for 2021 - sources

Formula One F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - September 22, 2019 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two well-placed sources told Reuters on Friday.

The BBC and Sky television had earlier reported the Oct. 1-3 night race was off but a Formula One spokesman had no official comment.

"We continue to work with all promoters during this fluid time and have plenty of options to adapt if needed," he said.

