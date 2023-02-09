Singapore replaces Russia's Kazan as host of 2025 World Aquatics Championships

[1/2] Swimming - FINA World Championships - Open Water - Lake Lupa, Budapest, Hungary - June 30, 2022 Athletes in action during the women's 25km final REUTERS/Antonio Bronic















Feb 9 (Reuters) - Singapore will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025 after the Russian city of Kazan was stripped of the event over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, governing body FINA said on Thursday.

It will be the first time that the events will be held in a Southeast Asian city. More than 2,500 athletes are expected to participate.

"With a back-to-back-to-back trio of World Aquatics Championships in Asia – following Fukuoka this year and Doha in 2024 – the continent is demonstrating exceptional commitment and ability when it comes to welcoming the world’s best aquatic athletes," FINA President Husain Al-Musallam said.

The Championship includes aquatic sports of swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.

FINA did not announce the specific dates for the championships.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Frances Kerry











