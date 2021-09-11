Skip to main content

Sports

Singh appointed acting Olympic Council of Asia president

1 minute read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - India's Raja Randhir Singh has taken over as acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia as Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah appeals a guilty verdict in a Swiss forgery trial.

A five-time Olympic shooter and an Asian Games gold medallist in 1978, Singh was promoted to the role from his position as an honorary life vice president.

"Whilst I have every confidence that Sheikh Ahmad will be successful in his appeal, I would be honoured to step in temporarily as the acting president of the OCA to ensure the continued smooth running of the organisation in the critical period ahead," Singh said in a statement.

Sheikh Ahmad was convicted of forgery on Friday in a trial over whether he used a bogus Kuwaiti coup plot to gain advantage over political rivals. He has led the OCA since 1991.

A member of Kuwait's ruling family and a former OPEC secretary-general, Sheikh Ahmad was handed a 30-month jail sentence, half of it suspended.

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:42 AM UTC

After 'crazy' 2019 US Open, Medvedev expects different story in 2021 final

When Daniil Medvedev reached his first U.S. Open final in 2019, he lost a gruelling five-set match against Rafael Nadal after what he called a "crazy" tournament, including a feud with the New York crowd.

Sports
FIFA backs down on threat to fine Premier League clubs who play South American players
Sports
Smooth sailing so far but storm warnings for U.S. Open teens
Sports
Brazil's Pele conscious, recovering satisfactorily after operation
Sports
Ram and Salisbury pick up U.S. Open men's doubles title