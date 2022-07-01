Sinner tames Isner to set up clash of youngsters against Alcaraz

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2022 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his third round match against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Italian youngster Jannik Sinner could not tame American John Isner's heavy-duty serving but the 10th seed had enough other weapons in his armoury to win 6-4 7-6(4) 6-3 and sail into the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday.

Isner slammed down 24 aces to claim the all-time record for serving them but had no answer to 20-year-old Italian's all-court game and powerful groundstrokes. read more

The 10th-seeded Sinner's victory set up a mouth-watering fourth-round clash of young guns against 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who was equally impressive in his 6-3 6-1 6-2 win over German Oscar Otte. read more

Sinner, who became the youngest Italian in the Open Era to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon, did not face one break point on Friday while breaking the 20th-seeded Isner once in the first and third sets.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ken Ferris

