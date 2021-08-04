Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Olympics-Skateboarding-Young Japanese skaters win gold and silver in park

1 minute read
1/4

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Park - Final - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Sakura Yosozumi of Japan in action REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Young skaters from Japan and Britain soared to victory in the women's park competition on Wednesday, with hometown heroes Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki cinching gold and silver, while Britain's Sky Brown took bronze.

In the gripping finals, Yosozumi, 19, landed two 540s in her impressive first run, earning the highest score of 60.09 to vault to top place.

Hiraki, 12, consistently showed smooth runs throughout Wednesday's competition and took second place with her best score of 59.04.

Britain's Brown, 13, was the favourite to win the women's event but stumbled in her first two runs, with her final display of 540 spins and flip indies failing to vault her to a higher spot on the podium.

Far from the empty swimming pools of 1970s Southern California where this type of skating was born, skateboarding's Olympic debut in Tokyo marks a turning point for the sport.

At times, the young skaters looked impossibly small against the giant grey and purple ramps and bowls at the Ariake Urban Sports Park that is emblazoned with the five Olympic rings.

(This story has been refiled to correct headline and lead to clarify silver medallist is 12 years old, not a teen)

Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:40 AM UTCBelarus sprinter heads for Austria in fresh twist to Tokyo diplomatic drama

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left Tokyo for Austria on Wednesday, adding another dramatic twist to a diplomatic saga in which she had sought refuge at the Polish embassy.

SportsAthletics-Another hurdles world record, combined events underway
SportsMany 'twisties' and turns, but Simone Biles exits Games a champion
SportsAthletics-World champion Holloway reaches 110m hurdles final
SportsIOC suspends protest probe into grieving Saunders, Mao case continues