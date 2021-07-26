Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skateboarding-Japanese teen Nishiya takes gold in women's street

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Skateboarding - Women's Street - Final - Ariake Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Gold medalist Momiji Nishiya of Japan celebrates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japanese teenager Momiji Nishiya won the gold medal in the women's street skateboarding competition on Monday, adding to the host nation's gold haul at the event.

Rayssa Leal of Brazil won silver and Funa Nakayama of Japan clinched the bronze.

All three medalists are in their teens, with Nishiya and Leal both 13. Nakayama is 16.

Though she initially stumbled and missed the landings on her first two tricks, Nishiya nailed her last three, bringing her total above Brazilian prodigy Leal.

Nishiya's victory came after Japan's Yuto Horigome won the men's skateboarding gold on Sunday. It was the first gold medal of the sport in the Olympics.

On Monday athletes competed again in front of empty stands without roars of approval from fans when they landed difficult moves, as spectators were kept away in Tokyo due to anti-COVID-19 measures.

