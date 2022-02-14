Ski jumping-Slovenia lead the way in ski jump team event

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Slovenia topped the standings in the first round of the men's team ski jump event at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, with China, the United States and the Czech Republic all eliminated.

The 11 teams were whittled down to eight in the opening qualifying round, with the final field of Slovenia, Austria, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Japan and the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee set to battle it out for the medals.

