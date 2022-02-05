1 minute read
Ski Jumping-Slovenian Bogataj wins gold in women's normal hill
1/3
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ursa Bogataj of Slovenia won the gold medal in the women's ski-jumping normal hill individual final at the Winter Olympics on Saturday.
Katharina Althaus of Germany took silver and Slovenian Nika Kriznar bronze.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.