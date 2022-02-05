Ski Jumping-Slovenian Bogataj wins gold in women's normal hill

2022 Beijing Olympics - Ski Jumping - Women's NH Ind. Final Round - National Ski Jumping Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 5, 2022. Ursa Bogataj of Slovenia celebrates after winning next to Nika Kriznar of Slovenia and Spela Rogelj of Slovenia.

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ursa Bogataj of Slovenia won the gold medal in the women's ski-jumping normal hill individual final at the Winter Olympics on Saturday.

Katharina Althaus of Germany took silver and Slovenian Nika Kriznar bronze.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond

