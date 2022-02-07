Ski Jumping-World champions Germany miss mixed team final after disqualification

Summary Four-times world champions DQd after first round

Women's silver medallist Althaus thrown out for suit violation

Chaotic start to first ever Games mixed team event

Austria and Japan also suffer DQs but progress

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Germany, who have won four successive world championships, failed to reach the inaugural Olympic ski jumping mixed team final on Monday after individual silver medallist Katharina Althaus was disqualified for a suitviolationon a chaotic night.

Germany were hot favourites for the event, which involves two men and two women, but with only three scoring jumpers, they finished ninth of the 10 competing nations, with only eight advancing to the final later on Monday.

Japan also suffered a disqualification, for Sara Takanashi, but squeezed through as did Austria, another of the favourites, when Daniela Irashko Stolz fell foul of the complex rules that link suits and skis to bodyweight in an attempt to remove any advantage that can be gained by athletes being lighter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German coach Maximilian Mechler told ZDF television: "With Katharina it was the suit that was too big."

Germany's national team coach Stefan Horngacher said: "For me it is a puppet theatre. The entire season the suits have been an issue. I am unbelievably angry and I don't understand it. We had super jumps, all were super, you can only be disappointed with this."

It was hardly the showcase organisers would have been hoping for.

Although ski jumping has been part of the Olympic programme since the Games began in 1924, women joined the party only in 2014, but with only a normal hill competition while the men have normal, large and team medals to go for.

The mixed team event has been a world championship regular since 2013, with Germany winning the last four editions. They, Austria, Japan and Norway have won all 15 available medals between them.

Slovenia finished fourth in the last three world championships but won the most recent World Cup event last month and were well placed on Monday to break that four-nation stranglehold by taking gold.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.